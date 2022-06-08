News
Flags Flutter For Ukraine's Fallen

By Rediff News Bureau
June 08, 2022 12:50 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the impact of Putin's war on Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian flags in memory of the fallen soldiers flutter in the wind in Independence Square in Kyiv. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The remains of destroyed Lyceum Number 25 School in Zhytomyr.
The school was hit by a Russian cruise missile in early March and waits to be rebuilt or demolished.
The Ukrainian government have announced that school children will return to school after the summer break where possible. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A police expert works near an apartment building destroyed in a Russian military strike in Kurakhove. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A volunteer from a Danish NGO demonstrates how to search for explosive devices outside the town of Ichnia in the Chernihiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers demonstrate how to search for explosives using an Ebinger large loop metal detector. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers clean an area around a building destroyed in a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dried blood seen on the wall in a building destroyed in a missile strike in Sloviansk. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A house on fire following a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Christopher Ivan Alvarado

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian tank begins to rust in woodland near Kyiv. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A turret of a destroyed armoured fighting vehicle seen in a wheat field outside the town of Ichnia. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
