Ukraine: Death Lurks Everywhere

Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.
IMAGE: Bomb disposal experts from the Ukrainian state emergency service search for unexploded ordnance surrounding a destroyed Russian armoured vehicle in Borodianka.
The demining and clearing of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine after the Russian invasion could take between 5-7 years.Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Bomb disposal experts make safe a Russian BM-30 Smerch rocket and remove it from a field. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Bomb disposal experts remove an unexploded shell as they search for unexploded missiles, artillery shells and mines. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: A resident points out a suspicious item as bomb disposal experts search a home that was occupied by Russian forces for booby traps and ordnance. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: In the Kyiv region alone, they have already removed over 36,000 items of dangerous ordnance. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Rescuers collect the body of a civilian from a residential building damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A burnt Ukrainian tank in Kolychivka.
Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive.
While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding region in their attempted advance toward Kyiv. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: An abandoned and looted Russian armoured personnel carrier in Ivanivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A burnt bus in the Uhor river in Kolychivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A burnt tank in the Uhor river. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A burnt military vehicle in the forest near Ivanivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Remanants of a tank among the flowers in Kolychivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com