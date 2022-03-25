News
Rediff.com  » News » Wounded In Russian Hellfire

Wounded In Russian Hellfire

By Rediff News Bureau
March 25, 2022 12:23 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Ukrainians wounded by Russian bombing and shelling.

IMAGE: Paramedics transfer a wounded Ukrainian soldier, Rostyslav, from a hospital on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Kyiv.
Ukrainian forces have managed to largely halt the Russian advance around the Ukrainian capital, but shelling and air strikes persist, driving up civilian and military casualties. Photographs: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An injured Ukrainian soldier is brought to a hospital in Kyiv.

 

IMAGE: Natalya Vakula, 44, who was injured during shelling in Chernihiv on March 16, rests in a hospital in Brovary.

 

IMAGE: Maksym Klymenko, 40, who was injured near Hoholiv on March 15, recovers at a hospital in Brovary.

 

IMAGE: Viktoria, who was injured by falling debris in the shelling, rests at a hospital in Kyiv.

 

IMAGE: Anatoliy Mykolayev, 65, who was injured by shards of glass as a result of shellfire, sits on a sofa in a hospital in Kyiv.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
