When Russian Rockets Struck

IMAGE: A view of a kindergarten room in Byshiv, which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack on March 2/3.
The kindergarten used to accommodate 120 children from the area, who were thankfully evacuated long before the strike.
IMAGE: A house destroyed by a rocket strike in Byshiv.
IMAGE: A burned car in Byshiv's market square which was struck by a Russian rocket.
IMAGE: Another view of the market square in Byshiv.
IMAGE: Fire in the woods in Byshiv.
IMAGE: A view of a crater caused by a rocket strike in Byshiv.
IMAGE: A rocket crater in the courtyard of the destroyed Kharkiv regional state administration building.
More than half of Kharkiv's 1.4 million people have fled the city since Russia's invasion began on February 24, which was followed by weeks of intense bombardment.
IMAGE: A damaged apartment building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.
IMAGE: Destroyed cars in Mariupol.
IMAGE: Charred cars in Mariupol.
IMAGE: A part of a shell is seen in the street in Mariupol.
