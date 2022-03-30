News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Russian Rockets Struck

When Russian Rockets Struck

By Rediff News Bureau
March 30, 2022 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of brutal Russian rocket strikes in the Ukrainian cities of Byshiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

IMAGE: A view of a kindergarten room in Byshiv, which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack on March 2/3.
The kindergarten used to accommodate 120 children from the area, who were thankfully evacuated long before the strike.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A house destroyed by a rocket strike in Byshiv.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A burned car in Byshiv's market square which was struck by a Russian rocket.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Another view of the market square in Byshiv.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Fire in the woods in Byshiv.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A view of a crater caused by a rocket strike in Byshiv.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A rocket crater in the courtyard of the destroyed Kharkiv regional state administration building.
More than half of Kharkiv's 1.4 million people have fled the city since Russia's invasion began on February 24, which was followed by weeks of intense bombardment.
Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A damaged apartment building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed cars in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Charred cars in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A part of a shell is seen in the street in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready
Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready
How Ukrainians Struggle To Survive
How Ukrainians Struggle To Survive
The Wages Of Putin's War
The Wages Of Putin's War
DA for central govt employees hiked by 3%
DA for central govt employees hiked by 3%
Is Mahela Going to Bat For MI?
Is Mahela Going to Bat For MI?
Embattled Pak PM Imran calls special cabinet meet
Embattled Pak PM Imran calls special cabinet meet
Russia's foreign minister to arrive in India tomorrow
Russia's foreign minister to arrive in India tomorrow
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Zelenskyy In The War Room

Zelenskyy In The War Room

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances