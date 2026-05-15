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Home  » News » Two Women Held With Opium In Jammu

Two Women Held With Opium In Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 21:46 IST

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Two women were arrested in Jammu after police recovered approximately 1 kg of opium from their possession, leading to a drug bust and investigation under the NDPS Act.

Key Points

  • Two women were arrested in Jammu for possession of opium.
  • Approximately 1 kg of opium was recovered from the women during a police patrol.
  • The women, identified as residents of Rajasthan, were intercepted on the Ring road.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police on Friday arrested two women after around 1 kg of opium was recovered from their possession during a patrol operation on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

A police team on patrolling duty on the Ring road under the jurisdiction of Miran Sahib police station, intercepted two women behaving in a suspicious manner, they said.

 

Opium Seizure and Arrest Details

Officials said the women became desperate on noticing the approaching police team and attempted to flee the spot, but were apprehended.

During questioning, the accused identified themselves as Pooja Rathore and Anita Kanwar, both residents of Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

Legal Proceedings Under NDPS Act

Police said during a search of their belongings, a polythene packet containing an opium-like substance was recovered from each of the accused. A total amount of recovered contraband is approximately 1 kg.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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