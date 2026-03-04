Three Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers in separate operations, seizing heroin and poppy straw, as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Three alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in separate police operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the arrested individuals had been on the run for two and a half years after abandoning a vehicle containing 105.06 kg of poppy straw.

Two other drug peddlers were arrested in Rajouri with 12 grams of heroin recovered from their vehicle.

Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Three alleged drug peddlers, including one who had been on the run for the last two and a half years, have been arrested in separate operations on Wednesday, police said.

Arrest in Udhampur

Based on a tip-off, Rakesh Kumar, from Bishnah, was arrested from Udhampur, officials said.

The accused had been evading arrest for the last two and a half years, they added.

On October 12, 2023, Kumar jumped a check point at Phalata-Rehambal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. During a police chase, he abandoned his car and fled the spot, following which a search was launched, a spokesperson said.

Police said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 105.06 kg of poppy straw and a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

Arrest in Rajouri

In another operation, police arrested two drug peddlers, Tariq Mehmood and Shoket Nazir, after 12 grams of heroin was recovered during a search of their car near Salani bus stand in Rajouri district.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against them and further investigation is underway, the police spokesperson said.