Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Crime

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a hardcore criminal and two drug peddlers in separate operations, signalling a crackdown on illegal activities in the region.

Key Points A hardcore criminal, Yudhvir Singh, was arrested in the R S Pura area of Jammu with a sharp-edged weapon.

Two drug peddlers, Raahat Amaan and Saksham Thakur, were arrested in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

Police recovered 6.21 grams of heroin from Raahat Amaan and 6.32 grams of heroin from Saksham Thakur.

The arrested individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A hardcore criminal and two drug peddlers were arrested at separate places in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Tuesday, police said.

Yudhvir Singh alias Bablu, a resident of Agra Chak village, was arrested along with a sharp-edged weapon from the R S Pura area of Jammu, a police spokesman said.

"Singh is a hardcore criminal and named in multiple FIRs. His arrest is a major breakthrough in the drive against illegal activities," the spokesman said.

Drug Arrests in Ramnagar

He said two drug peddlers -- Raahat Amaan and Saksham Thakur -- were separately intercepted and arrested during checking in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district.

Amaan was riding a two-wheeler, and his search led to the recovery of 6.21 grams of heroin, while 6.32 grams of heroin were recovered from Thakur.

Both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigations are on, the spokesman said.