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Rajasthan Police Bust Cross-Border Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 14:36 IST

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A cross-border smuggling network has been busted in Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of heroin, opium, and illegal arms, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat international crime.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan police busted a cross-border smuggling network in Sri Ganganagar.
  • Two individuals were arrested with heroin, opium, and illegal arms.
  • Seized weapons were marked 'Made in Pakistan' and 'Made in China'.
  • The heroin supply is suspected to have originated from across the border.
  • Investigation underway to identify other members of the international smuggling network.

An alleged cross-border smuggling network was busted in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district and two persons were arrested with heroin, opium and illegal arms, officials said on Monday.

The action was carried out by Sameja Kothi police on the 75 NP Bharat Mala Highway, where 1.5 kg of heroin, 1 kg of opium, five pistols, 10 magazines and 72 cartridges were seized, they said.

 

Accused Identified and Arrested

Superintendent of Police Harishankar said the accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh and Robin Singh, both residents of Fazilka district in Punjab.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the seized arms were manufactured in Pakistan and China, while the heroin supply is also suspected to have originated from across the border, he said.

High-Speed Chase and Apprehension

Police intercepted the accused when they were moving in a car. They attempted to break the police barricade and fled at high speed, but their vehicle collided with a trolley from behind, damaging its tyres.

The accused then tried to escape on foot into nearby fields but were apprehended with the help of local people, officials said.

International Links Investigated

Of the seized weapons, four pistols were marked 'Made in Pakistan' and one 'Made in China', indicating links to organised smuggling networks, police said, adding that the quality and packaging of the heroin also suggest an international origin.

"Initial probe indicates links with an international smuggling syndicate. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network," Harishankar said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, and further investigation is in progress, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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