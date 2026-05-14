J-K Police Nab Two In Interstate Drug Trafficking Case

Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantled an interstate drug trafficking operation, arresting two suspects and seizing heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points J-K Police arrested two suspects linked to an interstate drug trafficking network in Kulgam.

Approximately 6.9 grams of heroin were recovered from Shakoor Khan, a resident of Delhi.

Rekha, a Delhi resident residing in Kulgam, was arrested with 8.4 grams of heroin and other drug-related items.

The accused confessed to supplying narcotics to over 200 clients and peddlers.

Police are investigating further to uncover the entire drug trafficking network.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two drug peddling suspects, including a woman, with alleged links to an interstate narco-trafficking network, an official said on Thursday.

Qazigund police station in Kulgam district busted the narcotics trade after a naka team deployed at Churrat near Kund Mode apprehended a suspicious person identified as Shakoor Khan, a resident of Delhi, and presently staying in Khanabal Batpora area of the south Kashmir district.

During a search, approximately 6.9 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession, leading to the registration of a case under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigation Uncovers Female Drug Peddler

During sustained investigation, police established backward linkage to a lady drug peddler, Rekha, a resident of Delhi's Bawana, and presently residing in Kulgam's Sangam area, the spokesman said.

Acting on credible leads and after obtaining a search warrant, a police team conducted a raid at her rented accommodation, he said.

During the search, police recovered approximately 8.4 grams of heroin, syringes, aluminium foil and stolen property from a concealed underground compartment beneath a bed, carefully designed to evade detection, the spokesman added.

Accused Confesses to Supplying Narcotics

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to supplying narcotics to more than 200 clients and peddlers across the region.

She further said nearly Rs 25 lakh earned through narcotics trade had been destroyed in a fire incident at her jhuggi last year, the spokesman said.

Further Investigation Underway

The accused also revealed that her family members too were allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities in Kashmir.

Acting on these disclosures, police conducted another raid at Mir Bazar and apprehended one of her sons, Sadam, the spokesman said, adding that further investigation is in progress to unearth the entire network and identify all forward and backward linkages.