Home  » News » Police Uncover Prostitution Ring in Jammu, Arrest Three

Police Uncover Prostitution Ring in Jammu, Arrest Three

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 21:18 IST
March 07, 2026 21:18 IST

In Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully dismantled a prostitution racket, rescuing three girls and arresting three individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantled a prostitution ring operating within Jammu.
  • Three teenage girls were rescued from a house in the Greater Kailash area.
  • Three individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the racket.
  • The house was reportedly used for trafficking, where women were procured and forced into prostitution.
  • A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Police Station Channi Himmat, Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued three girls after busting a prostitution racket allegedly operating in Jammu, and arrested three persons, including a woman.

The action followed information about immoral activities allegedly being carried out at a house owned by Amreek Singh in the Greater Kailash area of the city, a police spokesman said.

 

He said a police team conducted a raid at the location and rescued three teenage girls from the premises.

Three persons were also apprehended for their alleged involvement in the illegal activities, the spokesman said, adding that further legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of law have been initiated.

Details of the Trafficking Operation

According to the preliminary information, he said the house was allegedly being used for carrying out trafficking activities, where women were being procured and induced into prostitution.

Certain individuals present at the scene were allegedly engaging the girls in prostitution instead of money, the spokesman said.

He further informed that a case under relevant Sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at Police Station Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
