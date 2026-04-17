Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals After Gunfight

In Delhi, two habitual offenders wanted for attempted murder were arrested after a dramatic shootout with police in Dwarka, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat gang-related crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two habitual offenders, Jatin Sharma and Pawan Bhandari, were arrested in Dwarka after a shootout with Delhi Police.

The accused are allegedly associated with the Vicky Takkar gang and involved in a stabbing incident.

The victim reported that the accused were demanding protection money.

Police recovered a pistol, a country-made firearm, live cartridges, and a stolen scooter from the accused.

Two habitual offenders, wanted in an attempt to murder, were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Jatin Sharma, 27, and Pawan Bhandari, 26, are alleged to be associated with the Vicky Takkar gang and were involved in a recent stabbing incident in which a man was critically injured in the Dabri area, the officer said.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

Police said the case pertains to an incident reported on April 8, when a person, Mahender Singh, was stabbed and left grievously injured.

"As his condition prevented him from giving a statement initially, a case was registered later after a proper statement," Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh said.

Extortion and Police Action

During the investigation, Sharma and Bhandari were identified as the main accused. The victim later told police that the duo had been demanding protection money from him to allow him to run his shop and were attempting to create fear in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Dhulsiras Chowk on Friday early and intercepted the accused at around 2.10 am, while they were approaching on a scooter from the Najafgarh side.

The Shootout and Arrest

"When asked to surrender, Sharma allegedly opened fire at the police team, and a bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a constable, narrowly missing him," the officer said.

In response, the constable fired two rounds in self-defence, injuring Sharma in the leg. Subsequently, the police apprehended both the accused, recovering a pistol, a country-made firearm, live and empty cartridges and a stolen scooter from their possession.

Attempt to murder charges in India typically fall under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a strong case against the accused. Delhi has seen a rise in gang-related activities in recent years, prompting increased police vigilance.