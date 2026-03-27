Delhi Police Nab Two Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Shootout

Two sharpshooters from the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang have been arrested after a dramatic police encounter in Delhi, shedding light on the ongoing gang rivalry and police efforts to curb organised crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two sharpshooters from the Tillu Tajpuria gang were arrested in Rohini, Delhi, following a police encounter.

The arrested individuals are wanted in connection with the murder of Ravi Bhardwaj, a member of the rival Gogi gang.

The police recovered two pistols, live cartridges, and a stolen scooter from the accused during the operation.

One of the arrested suspects, Kunal, has a history of criminal activity with multiple cases registered against him.

The Delhi Police are continuing their investigation and conducting raids to apprehend additional suspects involved in the gang rivalry.

Two sharpshooters of the Tillu Tajpuria gang wanted in a murder case were arrested after a brief encounter with police in outer Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Friday.

The encounter took place in Rohini Sector 28 during a Crime Branch operation when the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team after being stopped, prompting retaliatory action.

Both suspects, identified as Kunal and a juvenile, sustained bullet injuries to the leg and were subsequently overpowered and apprehended, the officials said. Four accused have been arrested in the gang rivalry case so far.

On March 19, Ravi Bhardwaj, a member of the Gogi gang, was shot dead in his house in Bawana's Harevelli village. Three others, including Ravi's father, had sustained gunshot wounds in the attack, which is suspected to be the fallout of a gang rivalry.

Earlier, on March 26, the Crime Branch arrested an accused, identified as Chaintya, who was providing information to sharpshooters linked to the Sunil alias Tillu gang, police said.

Police said Kunal is a habitual offender with at least seven criminal cases registered against him, mostly related to extortion.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man, alleged to be the main shooter involved in the killing, was also arrested in Bihar's Begusarai.

Akash alias Bittu alias Khuddi, originally from Nangal Thakran in Delhi, is said to be a key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

Police said further investigation has led to the identification of three more suspects, who are likely to be arrested soon.

Crime Branch teams are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused.

During the operation, police recovered two pistols, several live cartridges and a stolen scooty from the accused, officials added.