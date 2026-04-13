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Delhi Police Nab Two Gang Members After Gunfight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 22:14 IST

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police arrested two alleged members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang following a shootout in outer Delhi, seizing firearms and launching further investigations into their criminal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief gunfight.
  • The arrest occurred near the Urban Extension Road (UER) to the Baprola Link Road area in outer Delhi.
  • Both suspects sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter and are currently hospitalised.
  • Police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, used cartridges, and live ammunition from the suspects.
  • The arrested individuals are wanted in multiple criminal cases, and further investigation is underway to identify other gang members.

Two alleged members of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in outer Delhi early Monday, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Deepak, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, and Atul, a native of Jhajjar in Haryana.

 

According to the police, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the gang members. Acting on the tip-off, a team of the Special Cell laid a trap near the Urban Extension Road (UER) to the Baprola Link Road area.

"When the suspects arrived at the spot, they were signalled to stop but instead attempted to evade arrest, prompting a brief gunfight with the police team," the police officer said.

During the exchange of fire, both accused sustained gunshot injuries and were subsequently overpowered and apprehended by the police.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and are said to be out of danger. From their possession, two semi-automatic pistols along with used cartridges and live ammunition were recovered and seized from the spot, the officer added.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Ongoing Investigation and Further Inquiries

Police said that both accused are wanted in multiple criminal cases, and their detailed involvement in previous offences is being verified. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend other associates of the Himanshu Bhau gang, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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