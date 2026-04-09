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Delhi Police Nab Murder Suspects After Gunfight in Rani Bagh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 18:52 IST

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In a swift operation, Delhi Police apprehended two murder suspects following a dramatic shootout in Rani Bagh, underscoring their commitment to swiftly resolving violent crimes.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Two murder suspects were arrested in Delhi's Rani Bagh area after a brief shootout with police.
  • The suspects were apprehended within hours of the murder incident.
  • One of the suspects sustained bullet injuries to his legs during the police encounter.
  • Delhi Police received a medico-legal case from BSA Hospital regarding a man with stab injuries who later died.

Police said they received a medico-legal case from BSA Hospital around 12.30 pm on Thursday, where a man with stab injuries and later died during treatment.

"Multiple teams were formed to trace those involved. Based on specific inputs, a trap was laid near Apeejay School," a senior officer said.

 

Suspect Apprehension and Gunfight

When police attempted to apprehend the suspects, they opened fire, prompting retaliatory action. The duo was subsequently overpowered and arrested. One of the suspects sustained bullet injuries in his legs, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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