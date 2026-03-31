Delhi Stabbing Suspects Nabbed After Police Encounters

Two men suspected of a deadly stabbing spree in Delhi have been apprehended after separate shootouts with police, bringing an end to the violent incidents in the Dabri and Madhu Vihar areas.

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Two suspects, Rohit Kumar and Prem Sharma, were arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing and multiple knife attacks in Delhi's Dabri area.

The arrests followed separate gunfights with police, during which both suspects sustained leg injuries.

The stabbing incidents occurred in Madhu Vihar, resulting in one death and three critical injuries.

Police investigations have ruled out any communal link to the violence.

Both suspects have prior criminal records, and further investigation is underway.

Two men wanted for a fatal stabbing and a series of knife attacks in southwest Delhi's Dabri were arrested after separate gunfight with the police late Monday night, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar and Prem Sharma, were wounded in the legs during encounters after they allegedly opened fire on police teams trying to nab them, the officer added.

According to the police, the arrests were made within a day of two stabbing incidents reported in Madhu Vihar on Sunday night. One mad died in the attacks while three others sustained critical injuries.

"In the first incident, 39-year-old Govind Jha was stabbed near Durga Mata Mandir and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. In a separate incident minutes later, three persons were stabbed by unidentified goons," the officer said.

The officer stated that investigation have ruled out any communal link to the violence.

Arrest Details and Police Action

Acting on specific inputs, a Special Staff team tracked Rohit Kumar near Dwarka Sector 17. When he allegedly fired at the police, the team retaliated in self-defence, injuring him. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from the spot.

In a separate operation, another team intercepted Prem Sharma near Najafgarh. He allegedly fired three rounds at the police, one of which struck a bulletproof vest of a head constable. Police returned fire, injuring and apprehending him.

The police said that both men have previous criminal records. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.