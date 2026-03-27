Delhi Police Nab Two Murder Suspects After Rohini Encounter

In a breakthrough in the Ravi Bhardwaj murder case, Delhi police shot and arrested two suspects in Rohini following a dramatic encounter, bringing them into custody for their alleged involvement in the gang-related crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Ravi Bhardwaj were arrested in Rohini, Delhi, after a police shootout.

The suspects were shot in the leg during the encounter and are now in police custody.

The murder is believed to be the result of a gang rivalry, with the victim shot dead in his house in Bawana.

A key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, Akash alias Bittu alias Khuddi, was identified as one of the suspects.

Prior to this arrest, another suspect, believed to be the main shooter, was apprehended in Begusarai, Bihar.

Two men wanted in a murder case were shot at and arrested in outer Delhi's Rohini area, police sources said on Friday.

The encounter took place in Rohini Sector 28, and both men were shot in the leg, they said.

Details of the Murder Case

On March 19, Ravi Bhardwaj was shot dead inside his house at Harevelli village in Bawana.

Three others, including his father, sustained gunshot wounds in the attack, alleged to be a fallout of a gang rivalry.

Previous Arrest

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man, alleged to be the main shooter involved in the killing, was arrested in Bihar's Begusarai.

Akash alias Bittu alias Khuddi, originally from Nangal Thakran in Delhi, is said to be a key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang.