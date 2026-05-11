Two Arrested For Cyber Fraud In Delhi: How They Did It

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals from Jharkhand for their involvement in a sophisticated cyber fraud, where they allegedly used a malicious APK file to steal over Rs 10 lakh from a 65-year-old Delhi resident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two men from Jharkhand for allegedly defrauding a 65-year-old man.

The cyber fraud involved the use of a malicious APK file to gain unauthorised access to the victim's bank accounts.

The accused allegedly withdrew over Rs 10 lakh through fraudulent transactions.

Police have frozen Rs 2.05 lakh of the defrauded amount and are investigating further.

The suspects used multiple bank accounts to route the stolen money before withdrawing it as cash.

Delhi Police has arrested two people from Jharkhand for allegedly duping a 65-year-old man of more than Rs 10 lakh through an APK file-based cyber fraud, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Amarnath Rabidas, 20, and Bikash Rabidas, 21, both residents of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, were arrested on May 9, he said.

According to police, the case came to light after complainant Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Meet Nagar in northeast Delhi, lodged a complaint.

Kumar alleged that on April 25, he received a call from an unknown person claiming to be calling regarding the updation of KYC details linked to his bank accounts.

"The caller allegedly asked him to download a file on his phone. Soon after, Rs 10,52,938 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank accounts through unauthorised transactions," a senior police officer said.

Cyber Crime Investigation and Arrests

Based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered on April 26. During the investigation, a police team analysed technical evidence and tracked one of the suspects to Jharkhand.

Police first arrested Amarnath Rabidas from the Pithakyari area of Jaharkhand's Dhanbad district and recovered three mobile phones from his possession. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of his associate Bikash Rabidas, who was subsequently apprehended and another mobile phone was seized from him.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

The accused allegedly revealed that they cheated people using APK files and routed the defrauded money through multiple bank accounts before withdrawing cash through ATMs.

Police said Rs 2.05 lakh of the cheated amount has been frozen in a bank account during the investigation.

Five other complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) were also found linked to the recovered mobile phones. Further investigation is underway.