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Two Arrested in Delhi for Posing as E-Commerce Customer Care to Defraud Man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 20:02 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals from Jhansi for their involvement in an e-commerce customer care scam, where they allegedly defrauded a Delhi resident of Rs 1.25 lakh by impersonating customer service representatives.

Key Points

  • Two men arrested in Delhi for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 1.25 lakh through an e-commerce customer care scam.
  • The victim was tricked into sharing his phone screen and granting accessibility permissions, leading to unauthorised debits from his bank accounts.
  • Police investigation revealed a network involving multiple individuals across different locations, including Jharkhand and Jhansi.
  • The gang uploaded fake customer care numbers on internet search platforms to target victims.
  • Delhi Police recovered mobile phones and SIM cards used in the scam, and further investigation is underway to apprehend other members of the gang.

Delhi Police has arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi for allegedly cheating a man here for Rs 1.25 lakh by posing as customer care executives of an e-commerce brand, an official said on Saturday.

"The case came to light after complainant Arvind purchased an electronic shaver online on Oct 2, 2025, and found it defective. While searching for customer care details online on Oct 4, he contacted a number that appeared genuine and was assured a refund," a senior police officer said.

 

The caller later reached out through social media and convinced the victim to share his phone screen and grant accessibility permissions. Soon after, the phone screen went blank, and Rs 85,000 was debited from one bank account, followed by Rs 40,000 from another, police said.

An FIR was registered in Shahdara on Nov 13, 2025, and an investigation was launched.

Investigation and Arrests

During the probe, police analysed the money trail and NCRP data, which led them to bank accounts linked to the accused, Pankaj Yadav and Satyam Yadav (19), in Jhansi.

Both were subsequently traced and arrested.

"Interrogation revealed that Pankaj Yadav had provided his bank account to an associate identified as Vansh in exchange for money. He withdrew Rs 85,000, handed over around Rs 55,000 to Vansh and transferred Rs 40,000 to Satyam," the officer added.

Satyam withdrew Rs 20,000 and transferred the remaining amount to another associate, Kamal. The accused also disclosed that calls to victims were made by gang members operating from Jharkhand, while bank accounts were arranged in Jhansi and nearby areas, police said.

Modus Operandi

Police said that the gang used to upload fake customer care numbers of e-commerce companies on internet search platforms. Victims were then tricked into sharing the screen.

Two mobile phones and two SIM cards used in the offence have been recovered from them. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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