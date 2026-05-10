Cyber Fraud Suspect Nabbed After Forest Chase In Jharkhand

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand after a dramatic chase for allegedly using a malicious APK link to commit cyber fraud against a Delhi resident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 80,000.

The accused allegedly used a malicious APK link to compromise the victim's banking credentials.

Police tracked the money trail and call records to locate the accused in Jharkhand.

The accused attempted to flee through forest and hilly terrain before being apprehended.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after a chase through forest and hilly terrain in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 80,000 through a malicious APK link, officials said on Sunday.

Cyber Fraud Suspect Identified

The accused has been identified as Pravin Rana, a resident of Giridih in Jharkhand.

According to police, the victim had received an APK file and, after downloading it, his banking credentials were compromised. The money was subsequently transferred to a bank account and later withdrawn through ATMs.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

A case was registered at the cyber police station of Outernorth district in connection with the incident, the officer said.

During the investigation, money trail analysis and examination of call detail and subscriber detail records led them to Jharkhand. Police said repeated notices were served upon the accused through the CAIR portal, but he allegedly avoided joining the investigation and kept evading arrest.

Dramatic Chase and Apprehension

"On May 7, acting on inputs and local intelligence, a police team conducted a raid at the accused's hideout in Jharkhand. Sensing the presence of police personnel, Rana allegedly fled into nearby forest areas and attempted to escape through hilly terrain," the officer said.

However, the police team chased him and eventually apprehended him. A mobile phone allegedly linked to the fraud was recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway.