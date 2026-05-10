HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Cyber Fraud Suspect Nabbed After Forest Chase In Jharkhand

Cyber Fraud Suspect Nabbed After Forest Chase In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 15:13 IST

x

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand after a dramatic chase for allegedly using a malicious APK link to commit cyber fraud against a Delhi resident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 80,000.
  • The accused allegedly used a malicious APK link to compromise the victim's banking credentials.
  • Police tracked the money trail and call records to locate the accused in Jharkhand.
  • The accused attempted to flee through forest and hilly terrain before being apprehended.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after a chase through forest and hilly terrain in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 80,000 through a malicious APK link, officials said on Sunday.

Cyber Fraud Suspect Identified

The accused has been identified as Pravin Rana, a resident of Giridih in Jharkhand.

 

According to police, the victim had received an APK file and, after downloading it, his banking credentials were compromised. The money was subsequently transferred to a bank account and later withdrawn through ATMs.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

A case was registered at the cyber police station of Outernorth district in connection with the incident, the officer said.

During the investigation, money trail analysis and examination of call detail and subscriber detail records led them to Jharkhand. Police said repeated notices were served upon the accused through the CAIR portal, but he allegedly avoided joining the investigation and kept evading arrest.

Dramatic Chase and Apprehension

"On May 7, acting on inputs and local intelligence, a police team conducted a raid at the accused's hideout in Jharkhand. Sensing the presence of police personnel, Rana allegedly fled into nearby forest areas and attempted to escape through hilly terrain," the officer said.

However, the police team chased him and eventually apprehended him. A mobile phone allegedly linked to the fraud was recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Man Held For Rs 2 Crore Cyber Fraud In Odisha
Delhi Man Held For Rs 2 Crore Cyber Fraud In Odisha
How Jharkhand Police Cracked 'Digital Arrest' Extortion Case
How Jharkhand Police Cracked 'Digital Arrest' Extortion Case
Trio Arrested For Gas Cylinder APK File Fraud
Trio Arrested For Gas Cylinder APK File Fraud
Delhi Man Arrested In Rs 1.2 Lakh UPI Fraud Case
Delhi Man Arrested In Rs 1.2 Lakh UPI Fraud Case
Man Nabbed for Duping Delhi Woman in Job Scam
Man Nabbed for Duping Delhi Woman in Job Scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at Bengal BJP swearing-in 3:22

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at...

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO