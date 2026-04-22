Trio Arrested For Gas Cylinder APK File Fraud

Three men have been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly creating and distributing fraudulent APK files used in an LPG cylinder scam that targeted individuals during a period of shortage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Police arrested three men from Jharkhand for creating fraudulent APK files.

The scammers exploited the LPG cylinder shortage to send malicious APK files to victims.

Downloading these files gave scammers full access to victims' phones and bank accounts.

Police suspect the accused also sold victim data to illegal call centres.

Citizens are warned against downloading APK files from unknown sources via WhatsApp or SMS.

A Mumbai Police team apprehended three men from Jharkhand for allegedly creating and selling fraudulent APK files to dupe people, with preliminary investigations suggesting that fraudsters exploited the gas cylinder shortage situation to gain access to sensitive data, officials said.

LPG Verification Scam During Cylinder Shortage

The arrests follow a series of scams that peaked last month during the shortage of LPG cylinders, an official said on Wednesday.

The fraudsters used to take advantage of the situation and send APK files on the mobile phones of people under the guise of "LPG verification or gas connection updates", he said.

The official said that people used to click APK files, believing they were sent by LPG companies.

Once a user downloads the file, the scammers gain full access to their phone and swindle money from bank accounts, he explained.

How APK File Fraud Works

In APK file fraud, fraudsters send malicious files (ending in .apk) via WhatsApp or SMS, posing as RTO, banks, or delivery services to steal personal data and bank details.

The official said the crime branch probe tracked the technical trail of these fraudulent files to Jharkhand, following which a special team conducted a raid and apprehended three persons.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Awareness

Police suspect that the accused also sold the data of victims to some illegal call centres, the official said, adding that they have targeted thousands of victims.

With the trio now in custody, the police are hoping to uncover a much larger network of cybercriminals and crack several pending cases.

Police have warned citizens against downloading or installing any APK files sent via WhatsApp or SMS, as these are the primary tools used for hacking smartphones, the official said.

Police are conducting awareness drives for senior citizens, he said.

The use of APK files to steal data is a growing concern in India, with scammers often impersonating legitimate organisations. Law enforcement agencies regularly issue advisories about the dangers of downloading files from unverified sources. Victims of cybercrime can report incidents to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.