Delhi Police Bust Online Investment Fraud Ring, Two Arrested

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in an online investment fraud, where a 25-year-old man was duped of Rs 1.46 lakh with promises of high returns.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Two individuals have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 1.46 lakh in an online investment scam.

The victim was lured with promises of high returns for completing online hotel ratings and reviews.

The accused initially gained the victim's trust with small payments before persuading him to invest larger sums.

A multi-state operation spanning Delhi and Ludhiana led to the arrest of the suspects.

Police investigations revealed a network of bank accounts used to facilitate the fraudulent transactions.

Two people were arrested for allegedly duping a 25-year-old man of Rs 1.46 lakh on the pretext of offering high returns through online investment tasks, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused were apprehended following a multi-state operation spanning Delhi and Ludhiana after a detailed technical investigation into the fraud.

How The Online Investment Scam Unfolded

The victim, Pankaj Dwivedi, had lodged a complaint stating that he was approached via social media for a part-time job involving online hotel ratings and reviews. Initially, he was given small tasks and paid nominal amounts, which helped gain his trust, a police officer said.

Subsequently, he was persuaded to invest larger sums in so-called "prepaid tasks" with assurances of higher returns. After multiple transactions, he was asked to deposit additional money on the pretext of errors and account freezing during the withdrawal process. Realising he had been cheated, Dwivedi reported the matter.

The Investigation And Arrests

The police said technical analysis of IP logs, call detail records and financial transactions led investigators to suspect accounts and mobile numbers. Surveillance helped trace one of the accused, Puneet Sharma (43), in Ludhiana, who was arrested on April 2.

Based on his interrogation, co-accused Manish (29) was identified. He was later tracked to Delhi and arrested from the Kingsway Camp area on April 4. He frequently changed locations to evade arrest, the police said.

Unravelling The Fraud Network

During questioning, police found that Sharma had provided multiple bank accounts to Manish, who further supplied them to others involved in the fraud network for monetary gain. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said.

Under Indian law, charges of fraud and cheating, potentially under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, are likely to apply in this case. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the flow of funds and identifying other individuals involved in the larger network. Cybercrime, including online investment scams, has been on the rise in India, prompting increased vigilance from law enforcement agencies.