Delhi Men Arrested Over Fake Online Trading Scheme

Delhi police have arrested two men for allegedly defrauding a resident of Rs 2 lakh through a sophisticated online trading scam, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime.

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Key Points Two men, Abhishek and Sumit, were arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping a resident of Rs 2 lakh through a fake online trading scheme.

The victim, Puneet Grover, was lured with initial returns on a small investment before being convinced to invest a larger sum.

The accused promised four times returns on a Rs 2 lakh investment, but blocked the funds after the transfer.

Technical surveillance helped Delhi police trace and arrest the accused, linking them to the SIM card and bank account used in the fraud.

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 2 lakh through a fake online trading scheme, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek (23) and Sumit (22), were apprehended after a digital trail.

How The Online Trading Scam Unfolded

According to police, the case came to light after Puneet Grover lodged a complaint on the NCRB portal on March 15, stating that he had received a message from an unknown number offering lucrative trading opportunities.

"The complainant was initially asked to invest Rs 10,000 and was given returns of Rs 18,000 to gain his trust. He was then induced to invest Rs 2 lakh with the promise of four times returns," a senior police officer said.

Arrest And Investigation Details

After transferring the money in multiple transactions, Grover found his funds blocked, and the accused stopped responding. During the investigation, technical surveillance helped trace the accused, who were subsequently arrested.

"Abhishek was linked to the SIM card used in the fraud, while Sumit held the bank account where Rs 50,000 of the cheated amount was transferred," the officer said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to fraud, cheating, and potentially violations of the Information Technology Act. The police will likely investigate further to uncover the full extent of the network and any other victims involved in similar scams. Such online trading frauds have become increasingly common, prompting advisories from law enforcement agencies.