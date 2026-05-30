Two Arrested Over Gold Theft From Doctor Couple's Home

Belagavi police have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of Rs 1.2 crore worth of gold ornaments from the residence of an elderly doctor couple, recovering a significant portion of the stolen valuables.

Key Points Two individuals, Rahul Satish Kamble and Babasab Eerappa Katageri, have been arrested in Belagavi for the theft of gold ornaments.

The stolen gold ornaments were valued at Rs 1.2 crore and taken from the home of an elderly doctor couple.

Police have recovered Rs 75.3 lakh worth of stolen gold and cash, with ongoing efforts to recover the remaining ornaments.

The prime accused, Rahul Kamble, worked as a caretaker for the family and exploited a flaw in the home locker to commit the theft.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.2 crore from the residence of an elderly doctor couple in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Satish Kamble and Babasab Eerappa Katageri, they said.

Police have recovered 350 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 52.5 lakh and Rs 22.8 lakh in cash deposited in a bank account, taking the total recovery to Rs 75.3 lakh.

Details Of The Belagavi Gold Theft

According to police, the complaint was lodged on May 11 by Dr Annapurna Vishwanath Dhaded, a resident of Club Road in Belagavi, after 930 grams of gold ornaments went missing from the house. As there were no signs of forced entry or damage to the locker, suspicion initially fell on individuals working within the household.

Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao said the prime accused, Rahul Kamble, had joined the family as a caretaker in December to look after Dr Vishwanath Dhaded, who had been bedridden due to illness. The couple's son, also a doctor, lives elsewhere, prompting the family to appoint a caretaker.

How The Theft Was Executed

He said Kamble allegedly stole the ornaments gradually over a period of nearly three months before fleeing.

"During the investigation, police found that the old locker in the house appeared to be locked when shut, but could actually be opened with force. The accused reportedly exploited this flaw to commit the theft," the commissioner said.

Police further stated that Kamble attempted to dispose of the stolen jewellery with the help of co-accused Babasab Katageri.

A special investigation team was constituted and the team successfully tracked down and arrested both accused.

Officials said efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen ornaments.

Police Advisory On Home Security

The Police Commissioner also advised the public to store valuable jewellery in bank lockers, ensure that home lockers are functioning properly, and install burglar alarm systems to enhance security.