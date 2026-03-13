HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bengaluru Police Nab Two Suspects in House Theft, Recover Stolen Valuables

Bengaluru Police Nab Two Suspects in House Theft, Recover Stolen Valuables

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 16:12 IST

x

Bengaluru police have successfully solved a house theft case, arresting two individuals and recovering a significant amount of stolen gold and silver, bringing relief to the HSR Layout community.

Key Points

  • Two men have been arrested in Bengaluru for a house theft in the HSR Layout area.
  • Police recovered 95 grams of gold ornaments and 88 grams of silver items, valued at Rs 15 lakh.
  • The suspects were detained in Mysuru and confessed to pledging the stolen gold.
  • The arrest of these two accused has led to the detection of five theft cases in total.

Two men were arrested for stealing gold ornaments and silver articles from a house here, police said.

With their arrests, police claimed to have recovered 95 grams of gold ornaments, 88 grams of silver items, a two wheeler, and a mobile phone, with a total value of Rs 15 lakh.

 

The theft was reported at a house in the jurisdiction of HSR Layout on February 10, police said.

According to police, the house owner alleged that on the day of the incident, they had locked their house in the afternoon and gone to work. When they returned at night, they found that unknown persons had broken the front door lock, entered the house, and stolen about 30 grams of gold ornaments kept in a cupboard inside the room.

Investigation and Arrest

During the course of the investigation, the two suspects were detained from Udayagiri in Mysuru on February 21, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, they revealed that the stolen gold ornaments had been pledged to two different gold finance companies and some were given to two persons known to them. The stolen gold and silver articles were subsequently recovered, he said.

With the arrest of these two accused, a total of five theft cases have been detected, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Long-Serving Domestic Help Arrested for Theft from Elderly Employers
Long-Serving Domestic Help Arrested for Theft from Elderly Employers
Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, police arrest 2, recover 18.5 kg of jewels
Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, police arrest 2, recover 18.5 kg of jewels
B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, arrested
B'luru Rs 7.11cr heist: 3, including police constable, arrested
How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 crore jewel heist
How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 crore jewel heist

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding Reception1:15

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor Farman Khan10:47

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand Wedding0:28

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO