Bengaluru Police Nab Two Suspects in House Theft, Recover Stolen Valuables

Bengaluru police have successfully solved a house theft case, arresting two individuals and recovering a significant amount of stolen gold and silver, bringing relief to the HSR Layout community.

Two men were arrested for stealing gold ornaments and silver articles from a house here, police said.

With their arrests, police claimed to have recovered 95 grams of gold ornaments, 88 grams of silver items, a two wheeler, and a mobile phone, with a total value of Rs 15 lakh.

The theft was reported at a house in the jurisdiction of HSR Layout on February 10, police said.

According to police, the house owner alleged that on the day of the incident, they had locked their house in the afternoon and gone to work. When they returned at night, they found that unknown persons had broken the front door lock, entered the house, and stolen about 30 grams of gold ornaments kept in a cupboard inside the room.

Investigation and Arrest

During the course of the investigation, the two suspects were detained from Udayagiri in Mysuru on February 21, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, they revealed that the stolen gold ornaments had been pledged to two different gold finance companies and some were given to two persons known to them. The stolen gold and silver articles were subsequently recovered, he said.

With the arrest of these two accused, a total of five theft cases have been detected, police added.