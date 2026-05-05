Two Arrested In Theft At Karnataka Minister's Residence

Police in Bengaluru have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.13 crore from the residence of Karnataka Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Key Points Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of gold ornaments from the residence of Karnataka Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The theft, involving gold jewellery worth Rs 1.13 crore, was reported on April 15 at the minister's Pulakeshinagar residence.

The prime accused is a distant relative known to the minister's family.

Police recovered 759 grams of gold jewellery, valued at Rs 1.13 crore, from jewellery shops where the stolen items were pledged.

Two men have been arrested for the alleged theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.13 crore at the house of Karnataka Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan here last month, police said on Tuesday.

The theft was reported at the Pulakeshinagar residence of the minister on April 15, following which a complaint was filed at Shivajinagar Police Station, they said.

Among those arrested, the prime accused is known to the family and is a distant relative, police said.

Details of the Theft and Investigation

According to police, in the complaint, the minister's mother stated that the gold jewellery received as wedding gifts and purchased through savings had been kept in a cupboard in a room. Upon checking, approximately 1 kg 300 grams of gold jewellery was found missing.

She mentioned that relatives frequently visited her home to look after her, and suspected that one of the relatives had committed the theft.

Based on this, a case of house theft was registered and during the investigation, police examined multiple angles.

Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Jewellery

On April 16, a relative who used to visit the complainant's house was detained near a college in Govindapura, a senior police officer said.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to committing the theft along with another accomplice, who was also later taken into custody from Mathikere here, the officer said.

During detailed interrogation, the accused revealed that the stolen jewellery had been pledged at jewellery shops in Mathikere and Kammagondanahalli, he said.

On April 20, 759 grams of gold jewellery was recovered from a jewellery shop in Mathikere. The value of the recovered jewellery is Rs 1.13 crore, police said.

Later, the accused were remanded to judicial custody, they added.