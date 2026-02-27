HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone

Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone

February 27, 2026 00:31 IST

Two medical students have been arrested in Pithoragarh for allegedly snatching a gold chain and mobile phone from a woman, highlighting a shocking incident of theft.

Photograph: Kind courtesy anomalnaya/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Two medical students from Sushila Tiwari Medical College arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain and mobile phone.
  • The accused, Sunny Singh and Himani Bora, were apprehended near the Gori River bridge while trying to escape.
  • The victim, Mamta Devi, reported the incident to the Jauljibi police station, leading to the arrest.
  • Himani Bora, a radiology student, had brought Sunny Singh to visit her village before the alleged crime.

Two students of the Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani were arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain and a mobile phone from a woman in the Jauljibi area here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sunny Singh (25), a resident of Delhi and Himani Bora (23), a resident of Toli village.

Details of the Incident

Pithoragarh SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said Bora, a radiology student, had brought Singh to visit her village. On Wednesday morning, the duo stopped a woman, Mamta Devi, while she was on her way to work in the fields and snatched her belongings.

 

Arrest and Investigation

Following the incident, the victim approached the Jauljibi police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, police nabbed the two students near the Gori River bridge while they were trying to flee. They were taken into custody and later sent to jail, the officer added.

How Indian Students Can Stay Safe Abroad
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
Is Your Child A Digital Addict?
NRI woman fights off late-night robbers with sword in Punjab
Empty PG Seats, Missing Doctors

