Delhi Police bust gold ring theft duo using distraction and fake jewellery

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in a clever gold ring theft scheme, swapping genuine jewellery with fakes while distracting shopkeepers, highlighting the importance of vigilance in jewellery stores.

Key Points Two men arrested in Delhi for stealing gold rings by swapping them with fake ones.

The thieves used distraction tactics to divert shopkeepers' attention during the swaps.

Facial recognition technology and a tip-off led to the arrest of the suspects in the Palam area.

Police recovered fake gold rings, a bracelet, and a stolen motorcycle used in the crimes.

The accused confessed to involvement in similar thefts across Delhi and Punjab.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold rings from jewellery shops by swapping them with fake ones after diverting the shopkeepers' attention, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash alias Punni (33) and Charanjeet (42), were apprehended following an investigation into a theft reported in southwest Delhi's Dabri area last year.

Modus Operandi

According to the police, the duo adopted a deceptive modus operandi where Charanjeet would pose as a customer at jewellery shops, asking to examine gold items.

"While interacting with the shopkeepers, he would cleverly divert their attention and replace the original gold ring with a fake one he kept concealed. Meanwhile, his associate Jai Prakash would wait outside the shop on a motorcycle to escape after the theft," a police officer said.

The case came to light after a jewellery shop owner complained that a gold ring was stolen from his shop on November 14, 2025.

Police analysed CCTV footage, which revealed the method used by the accused and the involvement of a second accomplice waiting outside.

Police said the suspects were identified using facial recognition technology.

The Arrest

"Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in the Palam area and intercepted the two while they were riding a stolen motorcycle. They attempted to flee, but the police team overpowered them," the officer said.

Police recovered two fake gold rings and a bracelet from Charanjeet, while the motorcycle used in the crime was found to be stolen from Bindapur.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in multiple similar incidents across Delhi and Punjab.