HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police bust gold ring theft duo using distraction and fake jewellery

Delhi Police bust gold ring theft duo using distraction and fake jewellery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 18:01 IST

x

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in a clever gold ring theft scheme, swapping genuine jewellery with fakes while distracting shopkeepers, highlighting the importance of vigilance in jewellery stores.

Key Points

  • Two men arrested in Delhi for stealing gold rings by swapping them with fake ones.
  • The thieves used distraction tactics to divert shopkeepers' attention during the swaps.
  • Facial recognition technology and a tip-off led to the arrest of the suspects in the Palam area.
  • Police recovered fake gold rings, a bracelet, and a stolen motorcycle used in the crimes.
  • The accused confessed to involvement in similar thefts across Delhi and Punjab.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold rings from jewellery shops by swapping them with fake ones after diverting the shopkeepers' attention, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash alias Punni (33) and Charanjeet (42), were apprehended following an investigation into a theft reported in southwest Delhi's Dabri area last year.

 

Modus Operandi

According to the police, the duo adopted a deceptive modus operandi where Charanjeet would pose as a customer at jewellery shops, asking to examine gold items.

"While interacting with the shopkeepers, he would cleverly divert their attention and replace the original gold ring with a fake one he kept concealed. Meanwhile, his associate Jai Prakash would wait outside the shop on a motorcycle to escape after the theft," a police officer said.

The case came to light after a jewellery shop owner complained that a gold ring was stolen from his shop on November 14, 2025.

Police analysed CCTV footage, which revealed the method used by the accused and the involvement of a second accomplice waiting outside.

Police said the suspects were identified using facial recognition technology.

The Arrest

"Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in the Palam area and intercepted the two while they were riding a stolen motorcycle. They attempted to flee, but the police team overpowered them," the officer said.

Police recovered two fake gold rings and a bracelet from Charanjeet, while the motorcycle used in the crime was found to be stolen from Bindapur.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in multiple similar incidents across Delhi and Punjab.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery
Delhi man held over fake police arrest in £40,000 robbery
Two Arrested in Delhi for Posing as E-Commerce Customer Care to Defraud Man
Two Arrested in Delhi for Posing as E-Commerce Customer Care to Defraud Man
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, police arrest 2, recover 18.5 kg of jewels
Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, police arrest 2, recover 18.5 kg of jewels
Burglars break into Delhi jewelry shop, flee with ornaments worth Rs 20 cr
Burglars break into Delhi jewelry shop, flee with ornaments worth Rs 20 cr

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party0:52

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's birthday bash1:29

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO