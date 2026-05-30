Gurugram Police Nab Two For Stealing Tyres, Rims

Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals involved in a series of tyre and rim thefts from vehicles parked in residential societies and along roadsides, recovering a significant amount of stolen property.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram Police arrested two individuals for stealing tyres and rims from parked vehicles.

Authorities recovered 53 stolen tyres, eight rims, eight alloy wheels, and a jack.

The accused confessed to involvement in 16 vehicle tyre theft cases across Gurugram.

The thieves allegedly used a stolen car to carry out the thefts.

Gurugram Police has arrested two persons for allegedly stealing tyres and rims from vehicles parked in residential societies and along roadside, recovering several stolen items, officials said on Saturday.

Tyre Theft Arrests and Recovered Goods

Police said they seized 53 stolen tyres, eight rims, eight alloy wheels and a jack from the possession of the accused: Sagar (28), a resident of Shakti Park, Gurugram, and Naveen (35), a resident of Ujina village in Nuh district.

Sagar was arrested on Tuesday, while Naveen a day later from the NH-8 service road in the Raj Nagar area. Both were produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for three days.

Investigation Details and Modus Operandi

According to police, the case came to light after a complaint was lodged on May 9 at the Sector-93 Police Chowki by a man who had parked his friend's car on the service lane outside MRG Balcony Society. On returning the next morning, he found that all four tyres and rims of the vehicle had been stolen, police said.

Following registration of a case at Sector-10 Police Station, the Crime Branch team of Manesar launched an investigation and arrested the two accused.

Confessions and Ongoing Investigation

"During interrogation, police found that Sagar and his associates allegedly conducted surveillance of vehicles parked in housing societies and on roads. Using a jack, they removed tyres with rims and stole them. Naveen allegedly purchased the stolen tyres from Sagar for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per tyre.

"Sagar confessed to his involvement in 16 vehicle tyre theft cases across Gurugram. The accused allegedly used a stolen car to carry out the thefts. We are questioning the accused," a spokesperson for Gurugram police said, adding that an investigation is underway.