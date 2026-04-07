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Two Arrested in Gurugram Liquor Store Theft: Police Investigation Unveiled

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 22:22 IST

Gurugram police have apprehended two notorious thieves responsible for a liquor store heist on MG Road, recovering stolen cash and liquor and uncovering a history of criminal activity across Haryana and Rajasthan.

Key Points

  • Gurugram police arrested two individuals for stealing Rs 5.20 lakh and liquor from a store on MG Road.
  • The arrested suspects are described as 'notorious thieves' with a history of over two dozen cases in Haryana and Rajasthan.
  • CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying and tracking the suspects involved in the Gurugram liquor store theft.
  • One of the accused confessed to using stolen money to fund trips to Kolkata for partying, according to police interrogation.

The Gurugram police said two persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the theft of Rs 5.20 lakh cash and liquor from a shop on the MG Road.

The accused are "notorious thieves" and have more than two dozen cases registered against them in Haryana and Rajasthan, police said.

 

The arrests follow a complaint by a contractor on April 3 stating that two youths entered his liquor shop located on the MG Road and fled with the cash and alcohol.

One of the accused was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the liquor shop during the incident, according to a senior police officer. Footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras installed nearby was examined, revealing the movement of the accused, he said, adding that a trap was subsequently laid.

A team of crime unit, Sector 43 police station, arrested both the accused on Tuesday.

They were identified as Aslam alias Tai, resident of Sunari village, and Islam alias Tooti, resident of Rawali village in Nuh district.

More than 20 cases are registered against Aslam in Haryana and Rajasthan, while three cases are registered against Islam in Rajasthan, police said.

Both are also accused in seven cases registered in Gurugram. Most of these cases pertain to theft, robbery and the Arms Act, they said.

Investigation and Confessions

"During police interrogation, Tai revealed that he often went to Kolkata to party after committing theft. Aslam's in-laws and wife live in Kolkata. Tooti also joined him. We are questioning the accused," a police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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