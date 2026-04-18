Police Recover Stolen Bikes, Arrest Suspect In Haryana

Haryana Police have recovered five stolen motorcycles in Nuh and arrested a suspect involved in a vehicle lifting network that demanded ransom for the bikes' release.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Haryana Police recovered five stolen motorcycles in Nuh district.

A suspected vehicle lifter was arrested for allegedly demanding ransom for the stolen bikes.

The accused, identified as Osama alias Bilal, is a resident of Palwal district.

Police are searching for other individuals involved in the vehicle lifting network.

The recovered motorcycles are linked to cases in Haryana and Delhi.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles in Haryana's Nuh following the arrest of a suspected vehicle lifter who allegedly demanded ransom for releasing poached bikes, an official said on Saturday.

After being produced in a local court, police took him on one-day remand for further questioning, he said.

Vehicle Thief Arrested and Motorcycle Impounded

According to police, an anti-vehicle theft unit arrested the alleged vehicle thief -- identified as Osama alias Bilal, a resident of Roopdaka village in Palwal district -- on Thursday, and impounded a motorcycle from his possession.

During investigation, the motorcycle's engine and chassis numbers were verified and found to be related to a case registered at Nuh Sadar police station.

Recovery of Stolen Motorcycles and Ongoing Investigation

Subsequently, on the instance of the accused, police searched premises linked with him and five stolen motorcycles -- related to various cases registered at Haryana's Tauru, and Delhi's Keshavpuram and Neb Sarai police stations -- were recovered, the official said.

He said during interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to steal motorcycles, and demand ransom for their release.

Based on his disclosures, the police are now searching for other persons associated with the vehicle lifting network, he added.

"We are trying to find out how many stolen motorcycles were released by the accused after taking ransom, and further probe is underway," the police spokesperson said, adding that the accused was produced in court on Friday, and has been taken on one-day police remand for further questioning.

Under Indian law, vehicle theft can attract charges under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, while demanding ransom could lead to charges of extortion. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the other members of the network and recovering more stolen vehicles.