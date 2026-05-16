Gurugram Police Nab Two In Kidnapping And Murder Case

Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals suspected of kidnapping and murdering a 42-year-old man following a dispute, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram Police arrest two men for alleged kidnapping and murder of a 42-year-old man.

The victim, Ramsharan, was allegedly strangled after a fight with the accused.

Accused Sandeep and Neeraj dumped the body in Jhajjar district after the murder.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspects near the KMP Expressway.

The vehicle used in the crime has been recovered by Gurugram Police.

Gurugram Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 42-year-old man following an altercation here, officials said on Saturday.

The police have arrested Sandeep, 36, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, and Neeraj alias Neeru, 22, a resident of Kotkasim in Rajasthan near the KMP Expressway, they said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly had a fight with Ramsharan, 42, on Thursday night. Following this, they took him in their car, strangled him to death and then dumped his body on the road.

The owner of the building, where Ramsharan lived, filed a missing person complaint, police said.

The complainant said Ramsharan lived in one room, and Neeru and Sandeep lived in another room of the building. On Thursday evening, Neeru and Ramsharan had a fight, which was resolved. However, the same night, Neeru and Sandeep dragged Ramsharan into the latter's car and drove him away, he added.

After this, Ramsharan never returned. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at IMT, Manesar police station and launched an investigation.

Police Investigation Uncovers Gruesome Details

During the investigation, the police found the body of Ramsharan, who was a resident of Rajasthan's Neemrana, in the Jhajjar district on Friday, they said.

The police informed the family and added murder charges to the case, they said.

Subsequently, the police arrested Sandeep and Neeraj near the KMP Expressway, they said.

Accused Confess To Murder Due To Enmity

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep and Neeraj worked at SND Maruti Company, while Ramsharan worked at a company in IMT Manesar, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

They allegedly fought on Thursday. Due to this enmity, the two accused took Ramsharan in their car that night, strangled him to death, and then dumped his body on the road, he said.

The car used in the crime has been recovered, and we are questioning the accused, he added.