Gurugram Residents Angered By Tyre Thefts From Six Vehicles

Tyre thefts in Gurugram's Sector 93 have sparked outrage among residents, who are now demanding increased police vigilance and security measures to prevent further incidents.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Thieves stole tyres and rims from six vehicles in Gurugram's Sector 93.

The vehicles were left on bricks after the tyres were stolen.

The incident occurred near the Sector 93 police station, raising concerns about police vigilance.

Residents are demanding increased police patrols and CCTV surveillance to prevent future thefts.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the tyre theft using CCTV footage.

Residents of Sector 93 in Gurugram were outraged after thieves stole the tyres and rims from six vehicles in the area, police said.

The theft occurred on Friday night, and vehicle owners discovered their cars resting on bricks without tyres when they woke up on Saturday morning.

Tyre Theft Details And Vehicle Damage

The thieves used a jack to lift the vehicles and then removed all the tyres and rims before leaving the cars on bricks and fleeing the scene. The stolen vehicles included models such as Victor and Brezza.

Concerns Over Police Vigilance

This incident took place just 400 to 500 metres from the Sector 93 police station, raising concerns about police vigilance.

Residents Demand Increased Security Measures

Residents expressed their anger over the rising number of thefts in the area, questioning the effectiveness of police patrolling and security measures. They are demanding increased nighttime police patrols and enhanced CCTV surveillance.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter. A senior police officer stated that they are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify and apprehend the thieves.