Gurugram Men Steal Rental SUV, Sell It For Rs 2.3 Lakh

Two men from Gurugram have been arrested for stealing a rental SUV and selling it in Rajasthan for Rs 2.3 lakh, highlighting a case of vehicle theft and fraud.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Two men rented an SUV in Gurugram under false pretences.

The accused sold the stolen Mahindra Thar in Rajasthan for Rs 2.3 lakh.

Gurugram police arrested the two men from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.

Both suspects have a prior criminal record and are currently being questioned.

Two men hired an SUV from a car rental shop here on the pretext of embarking on a two-day trip but later sold it off in Rajasthan for Rs 2.3 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested and produced in court, which sent them to a two-day police custody, officials said.

Accused Identified in Rental Car Theft Case

The arrested men were Manoj Panwar (34), a resident of Bahadurgarh, and Sumit (23), a resident of Jhajjar, they said.

According to police at Sector 5 station, a car rental businessman at Sector 6 approached them complaining that on April 22, a man hired a Mahindra Thar from his shop for two days but had not returned it.

Police Investigation and Recovery Efforts

A case was registered, and the two accused were arrested from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on Friday.

According to a Gurugram Police spokesperson, the accused had sold off the Thar for Rs 2.3 lakh.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had rented the Thar for two days for a trip. However, they later sold the vehicle to another person in Rajasthan for Rs 2,30,000," the spokesperson said.

"Both Manoj and Sumit have previous history of crime. We are questioning them," the spokesperson added.