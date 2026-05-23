HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Andhra Friends Arrested After Road Rage Car Crash

Andhra Friends Arrested After Road Rage Car Crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 22:11 IST

x

Two friends in Andhra Pradesh have been arrested after a road rage incident involving crashing their cars into each other, highlighting the dangers of escalating disputes.

Key Points

  • Two friends in Andhra Pradesh were arrested for road rage after a car crash incident.
  • The road rage incident occurred in Vijayawada's Gurunanak Colony after a dispute between the friends.
  • Viral videos showed the friends ramming their SUVs into each other on Hi Tension Road.
  • The arrested individuals face charges including attempt to murder, nuisance, and rash driving.
  • The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding involving a Hyderabad-based girl.

Two friends turned foes were arrested in NTR District for indulging in road rage by crashing their cars into each other, police said on Saturday.

Road Rage Incident Details

Police arrested Lingamaneni Rohit (19) and Bolla Om (21) for creating a ruckus in the middle of Hi Tension Road at Gurunanak Colony in Patamata area of Vijayawada on Thursday night. Videos of the road rage went viral.

 

"We have arrested Rohit and Om for road rage. The dispute erupted after Rohit spoke ill about Om with a Hyderabad-based girl, leading to a misunderstanding between them," a police official told PTI.

The Dispute And Its Aftermath

According to police, both of them were not on talking terms for a month. On Thursday, they decided to meet and sort things out. Both of them reached Hi Tension Road and started ramming each other's black sports utility vehicles, which resulted in their cars getting damaged. However, both of them refrained from engaging in physical fight.

Following the road rage videos going viral, police arrested the duo and produced them in a local court, which remanded them. Currently, both are lodged in Vijayawada jail, police said.

Charges Filed Against The Accused

They were arrested under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other offences such as nuisance, rash and negligent driving and others, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gurugram Friends' Dispute Escalates into Car Ramming Incident
Road Rage Turns Deadly In Gujarat; Shops Set Ablaze
Uttar Pradesh Tourists Nabbed for Assault and Threat in Shimla Road Rage
Uttar Pradesh Tourists Nabbed for Assault and Threat in Shimla Road Rage
Three Friends Die In Hit-And-Run Accident In Bahraich
UP Man Killed After Motorcycle Incident Leads to Argument
UP Man Killed After Motorcycle Incident Leads to Argument

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System in Shirdi0:51

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket...

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents3:54

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi Speaks Out0:45

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO