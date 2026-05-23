Andhra Friends Arrested After Road Rage Car Crash

Two friends in Andhra Pradesh have been arrested after a road rage incident involving crashing their cars into each other, highlighting the dangers of escalating disputes.

Key Points Two friends in Andhra Pradesh were arrested for road rage after a car crash incident.

The road rage incident occurred in Vijayawada's Gurunanak Colony after a dispute between the friends.

Viral videos showed the friends ramming their SUVs into each other on Hi Tension Road.

The arrested individuals face charges including attempt to murder, nuisance, and rash driving.

The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding involving a Hyderabad-based girl.

Two friends turned foes were arrested in NTR District for indulging in road rage by crashing their cars into each other, police said on Saturday.

Road Rage Incident Details

Police arrested Lingamaneni Rohit (19) and Bolla Om (21) for creating a ruckus in the middle of Hi Tension Road at Gurunanak Colony in Patamata area of Vijayawada on Thursday night. Videos of the road rage went viral.

"We have arrested Rohit and Om for road rage. The dispute erupted after Rohit spoke ill about Om with a Hyderabad-based girl, leading to a misunderstanding between them," a police official told PTI.

The Dispute And Its Aftermath

According to police, both of them were not on talking terms for a month. On Thursday, they decided to meet and sort things out. Both of them reached Hi Tension Road and started ramming each other's black sports utility vehicles, which resulted in their cars getting damaged. However, both of them refrained from engaging in physical fight.

Following the road rage videos going viral, police arrested the duo and produced them in a local court, which remanded them. Currently, both are lodged in Vijayawada jail, police said.

Charges Filed Against The Accused

They were arrested under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other offences such as nuisance, rash and negligent driving and others, they added.