Uttar Pradesh Tourists Nabbed for Assault and Threat in Shimla Road Rage

Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Shimla after a road rage incident escalated into assault and the brandishing of a fake pistol, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Shimla after a road rage incident.

The tourists allegedly assaulted a local resident following a dispute over overtaking.

The accused reportedly threatened locals with what appeared to be a pistol, later identified as a Chinese lighter.

Police apprehended the tourists in Theog, and an investigation is ongoing.

Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a local following a road rage in the Matiana area here on Saturday, police said.

The accused, Ujjwal Jain (36) and Sohil Arora (36) -- residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh -- allegedly hit a resident following a road rage over wrong overtaking on National Highway-5, they said.

As more locals started to gather, they threatened them with a pistol -- later found to be a Chinese lighter -- and fled the scene, they added.

Arrest and Investigation

However, police nabbed the accused from Premghat Chowk in Theog. Further investigation is underway, SSP Shimla Gaurav Singh said.