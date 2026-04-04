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Home  » News » Uttar Pradesh Tourists Nabbed for Assault and Threat in Shimla Road Rage

Uttar Pradesh Tourists Nabbed for Assault and Threat in Shimla Road Rage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 22:18 IST

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Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Shimla after a road rage incident escalated into assault and the brandishing of a fake pistol, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Shimla after a road rage incident.
  • The tourists allegedly assaulted a local resident following a dispute over overtaking.
  • The accused reportedly threatened locals with what appeared to be a pistol, later identified as a Chinese lighter.
  • Police apprehended the tourists in Theog, and an investigation is ongoing.

Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a local following a road rage in the Matiana area here on Saturday, police said.

The accused, Ujjwal Jain (36) and Sohil Arora (36) -- residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh -- allegedly hit a resident following a road rage over wrong overtaking on National Highway-5, they said.

 

As more locals started to gather, they threatened them with a pistol -- later found to be a Chinese lighter -- and fled the scene, they added.

Arrest and Investigation

However, police nabbed the accused from Premghat Chowk in Theog. Further investigation is underway, SSP Shimla Gaurav Singh said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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