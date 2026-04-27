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Three Friends Die In Hit-And-Run Accident In Bahraich

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 18:50 IST

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Tragedy struck in Bahraich as a hit-and-run accident claimed the lives of three friends on a motorcycle, prompting a police investigation to find the responsible driver.

Key Points

  • Three friends died in a road accident in Bahraich after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle.
  • The accident occurred near Shriram Janaki Inter College in Nautala village.
  • The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the collision took place.
  • Police have launched a search for the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Three friends riding a motorcycle died after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Bahraich district, police said on Monday.

Details of the Fatal Accident

The accident occurred near Shriram Janaki Inter College in Nautala village in the Ramgaon area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

 

According to the police, the three youngsters -- Rinku Jaiswal (18), Uttam Chauhan (19), and Ajay Chauhan (20) -- were returning on their motorcycle after attending a wedding ceremony when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike, killing them on the spot.

Upon receiving information, a police team arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for a post-mortem, they said.

Investigation Underway

A search is underway for the unidentified vehicle and its driver, who fled the scene after the collision, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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