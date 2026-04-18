Road Rage Turns Deadly In Gujarat; Shops Set Ablaze

A deadly road rage incident in Gujarat's Dhandhuka resulted in one death and the torching of several shops, prompting police intervention and arrests.

Key Points A motorcycle accident in Dhandhuka, Gujarat, led to a violent clash between two men from different communities.

Dharmesh Gamara, 30, died after being stabbed during the altercation.

Following Gamara's death, a group of people set fire to several roadside shops, causing significant damage.

Police have arrested two people for the killing and detained 15-20 others in connection with the arson.

A man was killed in a violent altercation triggered by a motorcycle accident in Dhandhuka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday, after which several shops were set on fire, a police official said.

Clash After Motorcycle Accident

Two men from different communities clashed this afternoon after their motorcycles collided, which intensified when members of one group went to the house of the other individual involved in the accident, he said.

"During the confrontation, Dharmesh Gamara (30) was stabbed in the leg with a knife. He later died due to excessive bleeding. Following his death, tensions flared, and a group of people set ablaze seven to eight roadside shops. Several properties were damaged," Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Shops Engulfed in Flames

Videos circulating on social media showed small shops engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising in the area.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, Jat told PTI.

Police Investigation Underway

"The fires have been doused," he said, adding that house-to-house combing and patrolling were underway in the area to identify those involved in the arson.

Two persons identified as Samir and Rizwan have been arrested for alleged involvement in the killing of Gamara, while 15-20 persons have been detained in connection with the arson, police said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder and rioting, among others, depending on the evidence gathered. The investigation will likely focus on identifying all individuals involved in the violence and determining the extent of the property damage.