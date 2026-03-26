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UP Man Killed After Motorcycle Incident Leads to Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 14:32 IST

A deadly road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man after a minor motorcycle accident escalated into a fatal argument, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, after a road argument.
  • The incident occurred after the victim's motorcycle brushed against another vehicle, leading to a confrontation.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the three unidentified assailants.
  • The victim, identified as Abhi, was declared dead at a nearby hospital after being shot during the argument.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified assailants following an argument after his motorcycle brushed against another vehicle in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Goharpur village under the Adarsh Mandi police station area.

 

Superintendent of Police (SP) N P Singh said the victim, identified as Abhi, was shot dead following an altercation with the accused.

"A case of murder has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," the officer said.

According to a complaint lodged by Abhi's father, Sunil Kumar, his son had a confrontation with the accused after his motorcycle brushed against another person's vehicle. During the argument, the accused fired at him. Abhi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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