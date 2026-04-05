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Gurugram Friends' Dispute Escalates into Car Ramming Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 20:00 IST

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A car fight between two friends in Gurugram, captured on video, went viral, leading to police intervention and a family compromise.

Key Points

  • A dispute between two friends in Gurugram's Dhanwapur village escalated into a car ramming incident involving Mahindra Scorpios.
  • A video of the car fight went viral on social media, showing the vehicles repeatedly colliding.
  • Police intervened after the viral video surfaced, summoning both drivers to the station.
  • Instead of filing complaints, the two friends reached a compromise, and their families signed a written agreement.
  • The incident highlights the potential for minor disputes to escalate into public disturbances.

A flare-up between two friends in Dhanwapur village led to a full-blown car fight, literally, with both ramming their Mahindra Scorpio into each other again and again, police said.

A video of the incident emerged on social media and quickly went viral with the speeding vehicles repeatedly butting bonnets and sides.

 

When the matter reached the police, both drivers made a public apology, and a written agreement was struck between their families.

The video showed the drivers, both locals, causing a ruckus in the middle of the dusty village road.

Ward 7 councillor Dinesh Dahiya said the two men were friends and hung out together.

A police officer said that both were called to the police station, but neither filed a complaint and reached a compromise.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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