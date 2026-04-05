Gurugram Friends' Dispute Escalates into Car Ramming Incident

A car fight between two friends in Gurugram, captured on video, went viral, leading to police intervention and a family compromise.
Key Points
- A dispute between two friends in Gurugram's Dhanwapur village escalated into a car ramming incident involving Mahindra Scorpios.
- A video of the car fight went viral on social media, showing the vehicles repeatedly colliding.
- Police intervened after the viral video surfaced, summoning both drivers to the station.
- Instead of filing complaints, the two friends reached a compromise, and their families signed a written agreement.
- The incident highlights the potential for minor disputes to escalate into public disturbances.
A flare-up between two friends in Dhanwapur village led to a full-blown car fight, literally, with both ramming their Mahindra Scorpio into each other again and again, police said.
A video of the incident emerged on social media and quickly went viral with the speeding vehicles repeatedly butting bonnets and sides.
When the matter reached the police, both drivers made a public apology, and a written agreement was struck between their families.
The video showed the drivers, both locals, causing a ruckus in the middle of the dusty village road.
Ward 7 councillor Dinesh Dahiya said the two men were friends and hung out together.
A police officer said that both were called to the police station, but neither filed a complaint and reached a compromise.