Gurugram Friends' Dispute Escalates into Car Ramming Incident

A car fight between two friends in Gurugram, captured on video, went viral, leading to police intervention and a family compromise.

Key Points A dispute between two friends in Gurugram's Dhanwapur village escalated into a car ramming incident involving Mahindra Scorpios.

A video of the car fight went viral on social media, showing the vehicles repeatedly colliding.

Police intervened after the viral video surfaced, summoning both drivers to the station.

Instead of filing complaints, the two friends reached a compromise, and their families signed a written agreement.

The incident highlights the potential for minor disputes to escalate into public disturbances.

A flare-up between two friends in Dhanwapur village led to a full-blown car fight, literally, with both ramming their Mahindra Scorpio into each other again and again, police said.

A video of the incident emerged on social media and quickly went viral with the speeding vehicles repeatedly butting bonnets and sides.

When the matter reached the police, both drivers made a public apology, and a written agreement was struck between their families.

The video showed the drivers, both locals, causing a ruckus in the middle of the dusty village road.

Ward 7 councillor Dinesh Dahiya said the two men were friends and hung out together.

A police officer said that both were called to the police station, but neither filed a complaint and reached a compromise.