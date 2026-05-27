Two Arrested In Delhi Revenge Killing Case

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals linked to the revenge killing of a 22-year-old man in Delhi's Welcome area, shedding light on a chain of events triggered by a financial dispute and escalating into deadly violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrest two men in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old in Welcome area.

The victim, Amanullah Qureshi, was shot dead near Shyam Lal College earlier this month.

Accused confessed the murder was revenge for the killing of Faizan alias Fazzi.

The deceased was the brother of Moin Qureshi, accused in Faizan's murder case.

Police investigation revealed the initial murder stemmed from a financial dispute.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with the revenge murder of a 22-year-old who was shot dead near Shyam Lal College in northeast Delhi's Welcome area earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported during the intervening night of May 19 and 20, when police received information about a firing near Shyam Lal College.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the injured, Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Maujpur, had already been shifted to GTB Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him dead.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, following which a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered at Welcome police station.

Arrest and Interrogation of the Accused

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, police arrested the two accused, identified as Saifi alias Abdul (27) and Ameer Alam (22), both residents of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the murder and disclosed details about their associates, police said.

Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused involved in the case.

Background of the Revenge Killing

During the investigation, the police learned that the deceased was the brother of Moin Qureshi, an accused currently lodged in judicial custody in the murder case of Faizan alias Fazzi.

Moin was wanted for allegedly shooting dead 24-year-old Faizan inside King Cafe in the Welcome area on January 23 this year. Police had said Moin and Faizan knew each other and lived in the same locality.

According to investigators, the murder stemmed from a financial dispute after Moin allegedly borrowed Rs 30,000 from Faizan and failed to repay it. Police claimed that Faizan had allegedly misbehaved with Moin's father over the issue, after which Moin procured a pistol and allegedly shot Faizan multiple times inside the cafe.

A day after the murder, Moin allegedly uploaded a video on social media confessing to the crime before deleting it and going underground. He was later arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Special Cell team in Timarpur.