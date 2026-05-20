Delhi Man Shot Dead; Police Suspect Revenge Killing

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Delhi, prompting a police investigation into a possible revenge killing linked to his brother's prior arrest for murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amanullah Qureshi, 22, was shot dead near a college in Delhi's Welcome area.

Police suspect the murder is a revenge attack related to his brother Mohammad Moin Qureshi's arrest for a previous murder.

Amanullah sustained bullet injuries to the head and stomach during the incident.

Mohammad Moin Qureshi was arrested earlier this year for allegedly murdering Faizan over a financial dispute.

A 22-year-old man, whose elder brother is lodged in jail in connection with a murder case, was shot dead near a college in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, with police suspecting the killing to be a revenge attack, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Maujpur. He was the younger brother of Mohammad Moin Qureshi, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly murdering a man inside a cafe in the Welcome area.

Details of the Delhi Shooting Incident

According to police, the firing incident took place during the intervening night of May 19 and 20 near Shyam Lal College when Amanullah had allegedly gone out to fill petrol.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, but found that the injured had already been sent to GTB Hospital by family members, where doctors declared him brought dead, an officer said.

Police said Amanullah sustained bullet injuries to the head and stomach. A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered. Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved in the killing, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder could be linked to an ongoing rivalry arising out of the murder case involving Amanullah's elder brother, police sources said.

Family's Reaction to the Crime

Speaking to PTI, the deceased's father, Mohammad Taslim, said the family initially believed Amanullah met with a road accident.

"I do not know much about the incident. I only came to know that my son had met with an accident. I was repeatedly calling my son's number, which was finally answered by a person who took him to the hospital. He asked me to reach the GTB Hospital quickly," Taslim said.

"When I reached here, the doctors declared him dead. After seeing his condition, I asked them to examine him properly. When they checked carefully, they found that my son had been shot. One bullet hit his head, while another hit his stomach," he added.

Background of the Previous Murder Case

The killing comes months after Amanullah's brother, Mohammad Moin Qureshi, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell following an encounter in the Timarpur area on January 30.

Moin was wanted for allegedly shooting dead 24-year-old Faizan inside King Cafe in Welcome on January 23 this year. Police had said Moin and Faizan knew each other and lived in the same locality.

According to investigators, the murder stemmed from a financial dispute after Moin allegedly borrowed Rs 30,000 from Faizan and failed to repay it. Police claimed that Faizan had allegedly misbehaved with Moin's father over the issue, after which Moin procured a pistol and allegedly shot Faizan multiple times inside the cafe.

A day after the murder, Moin allegedly uploaded a video on social media confessing to the crime before deleting it and going underground. He was later arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Special Cell team in Timarpur. A semi-automatic pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession at the time, police had said.

Further investigation into Amanullah's murder is underway, police said.