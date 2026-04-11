Delhi Murder: Two Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Shrine

Delhi police have arrested two people and apprehended a juvenile after a 21-year-old man was found murdered near a shrine, revealing a story of vengeance and violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 21-year-old man was discovered dead near a shrine in Delhi's Welcome area, prompting a police investigation.

Delhi police have arrested two individuals and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder.

The suspects confessed to attacking and assaulting the victim due to a long-standing grudge.

The investigation is ongoing to recover the weapon used in the crime and gather further evidence in the Delhi murder case.

A body of a youth lying near a mazar in Jheel Park was reported around 6:45 pm on April 10. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shamim. "A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, following which the body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem," the official said, adding that a case was registered under sections of murder and investigation was initiated.

Arrests Made in Delhi Murder Investigation

During the probe, a police team analysed local inputs and reconstructed the sequence of events.

Based on the investigation, police arrested two persons -- Wasim alias Miya (20) and Tilak Raj alias Raj (23) -- both residents of Welcome area. A 17-year-old was also apprehended.

Motive Revealed: A Long-Standing Grudge

The official said during interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime. They claimed they bore a grudge against the deceased, who used to bully them. To exact vengeance, the trio attacked and assaulted the victim, before fleeing the spot.

Police said efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the offence and further investigation is in progress.