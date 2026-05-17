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Three Arrested For Murder Near Delhi's Dilshad Colony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 20:54 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man near Dilshad Colony, bringing a swift resolution to the East Delhi crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest three individuals in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Seemapuri.
  • The victim, identified as Jishan, was attacked near Dilshad Colony following a dispute.
  • Accused Sonu allegedly stabbed Jishan in the chest, while Laxmi Narayan beat him with a stick.
  • Police have recovered the knife and stick used in the fatal attack.

Delhi Police has arrested three persons on charges of killing a 22-year-old man near Dilshad Colony in east Delhi's Seemapuri, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sonu (20), Laxmi Narayan (32) and Mohd Aman alias Shahid (22), they said.

 

Details of the Crime

According to police, the incident came to light around 11 pm on Friday when information was received at the Seemapuri police station about a man lying injured near Dilshad Colony.

A passerby shifted the man, later identified as Jishan, a resident of Tahirpur, to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Eyewitness Account and Investigation

"During the investigation, Gaurav, an eyewitness, told police that he and Jishan were passing through a service lane when the three accused arrived on a scooter and confronted them over an old dispute," the officer said.

When Gaurav objected, the accused warned him not to interfere and allegedly attacked Jishan, he said.

Arrest and Recovery of Weapons

According to police, Aman allegedly caught hold of the victim while Sonu stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Laxmi Narayan also beat the victim with a stick before the trio fled the spot.

"All three accused have been arrested. The knife and stick used in the crime have also been recovered." the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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