HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Young Man Killed In Shooting Near Delhi College

Young Man Killed In Shooting Near Delhi College

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 08:07 IST

x

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near a college in Delhi's Welcome area, prompting a police investigation into the murder.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man, Amanullah Qureshi, was fatally shot in Delhi's Welcome area.
  • The shooting occurred near a college during the night.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.
  • Multiple teams are working to identify and apprehend the suspects in the Delhi shooting.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead near a college in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Maujpur, according to police.

 

A firing incident was reported during the intervening night of May 19 and 20 in the Welcome area, it added.

Police Investigate Delhi Shooting Incident

A police team rushed to the spot near a college and found that the injured had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead, an officer said.

Forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, police said.

A case under Sections 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Welcome police station, they added.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Man Killed in Bawana Shooting; Investigation Underway
Three Arrested For Murder Near Delhi's Dilshad Colony
Three Arrested For Murder Near Delhi's Dilshad Colony
Undergraduate Student Killed in Campus Shooting: What We Know
Delhi Man with Past Murder Case Shot Dead in Suspected Revenge Killing
Delhi Man with Past Murder Case Shot Dead in Suspected Revenge Killing
Delhi Man Injured in Shooting Outside Preet Vihar Club
Delhi Man Injured in Shooting Outside Preet Vihar Club

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in Rome, Italy4:03

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in...

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport1:22

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport

Flooded and forgotten: Anger grows in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan2:11

Flooded and forgotten: Anger grows in Pakistan-Occupied...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO