Young Man Killed In Shooting Near Delhi College

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near a college in Delhi's Welcome area, prompting a police investigation into the murder.

Key Points A 22-year-old man, Amanullah Qureshi, was fatally shot in Delhi's Welcome area.

The shooting occurred near a college during the night.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.

Multiple teams are working to identify and apprehend the suspects in the Delhi shooting.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead near a college in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Maujpur, according to police.

A firing incident was reported during the intervening night of May 19 and 20 in the Welcome area, it added.

Police Investigate Delhi Shooting Incident

A police team rushed to the spot near a college and found that the injured had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead, an officer said.

Forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, police said.

A case under Sections 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Welcome police station, they added.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.