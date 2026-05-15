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Two Arrested For Murder Of Three-Year-Old Girl In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 16:19 IST

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Two men have been arrested in Godda, Jharkhand, following the alleged murder of a three-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a well, sparking a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two men arrested in Godda, Jharkhand, for allegedly murdering a three-year-old girl.
  • The girl's body was found in a well in Makudi village.
  • The accused, Prem Murmu and Jarmen Soren, were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.
  • Police suspect the girl may have been raped before being murdered.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly strangling to death a three-year-old girl and dumping her body into a well in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Makudi village within Muffasil police station limits on Thursday night, they said.

 

Villagers Alert Police To Suspicious Activity

Villagers said they spotted a man identified as Prem Murmu (50) near the well at night and, suspecting foul play, informed the police.

"The kid's body was recovered from the well soon after, and Murmu was detained for questioning," said Anand Shah, the officer-in-charge of Muffasil police station.

Accused Confess To The Crime

During interrogation, Murmu told police that he and his friend Jarmen Soren (30) had killed the kid. Both were later arrested, Saha said.

"The accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. They have not yet revealed the motive behind the killing. This has led to suspicion that the girl might have been raped," the OC said.

The duo have been sent to judicial custody after registering an FIR at the police station, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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