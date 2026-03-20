Jharkhand Couple Found Dead in Suspected Axe Murder

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the brutal murder of a couple in Goilkera, who were allegedly killed with an axe while they slept, sparking a community health response and a full investigation.

Key Points A couple in Goilkera, Jharkhand, was allegedly murdered in their sleep.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected axe murder.

An axe has been recovered from the scene of the crime.

The couple's children discovered the bodies and alerted the villagers.

A couple was allegedly axed to death in their sleep by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand's Goilkera area, a police officer said.

Children of the couple found them lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm on Thursday morning, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chakradharpur) Kumar Vinod.

The villagers took them to a nearby community health centre, where they were declared dead by doctors.

An investigation is underway, the officer said, adding, police have recovered an axe from the spot.