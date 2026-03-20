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Jharkhand Couple Found Dead in Suspected Axe Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 14:05 IST

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Police in Jharkhand are investigating the brutal murder of a couple in Goilkera, who were allegedly killed with an axe while they slept, sparking a community health response and a full investigation.

Key Points

  • A couple in Goilkera, Jharkhand, was allegedly murdered in their sleep.
  • Police are investigating the incident as a suspected axe murder.
  • An axe has been recovered from the scene of the crime.
  • The couple's children discovered the bodies and alerted the villagers.

A couple was allegedly axed to death in their sleep by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand's Goilkera area, a police officer said.

Children of the couple found them lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm on Thursday morning, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chakradharpur) Kumar Vinod.

 

The villagers took them to a nearby community health centre, where they were declared dead by doctors.

An investigation is underway, the officer said, adding, police have recovered an axe from the spot.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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