HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man kills married lover, her 2 kids in Chhattisgarh

Man kills married lover, her 2 kids in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 25, 2025 16:26 IST

x

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangling his married lover and her two minor children with a belt in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said.

Accused Parmod Giddhi was hospitalised after he claimed that he had consumed poison before his arrest from Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, they said.

As per preliminary investigation, Giddhi was in a live-in relationship with victim Subhadra Thakur, who was estranged from her husband. He allegedly murdered her over the suspicion that she was not faithful to him, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sashimohan Singh said.

 

The alleged incident took place in Sajbahar village within the jurisdiction of Tapkara police station on the night of June 22, he said.

The police learnt the next morning that a man was claiming in a drunken state that he had killed his lover and her two children and buried the bodies on the bank of a nearby river, the official said.

Police recovered the bodies of Thakur, her 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. By that time, Giddhi had fled to Ranchi, about 170 km from Jashpur. A team from the Chhattisgarh police subsequently arrested the accused from the neighbouring state, he said.

Giddhi told the police that he suspected Thakur's character. He took her to a nearby forest and strangled her with a belt. The accused then called her children to the spot and similarly killed them, the official said.

The accused buried the three bodies under the sand at different places on the bank of the Utiyal river, the official said.

When the police team was bringing Giddhi from Ranchi to Jashpur by road, the accused told the cops that he had consumed poison to end his life. He was rushed to a hospital in Jashpur, where his condition is stable, the official said.

Giddhi has also confessed to committing the crime. He has been booked for murder and concealing the evidence, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Newly-wed woman killed for dowry, in-laws fake suicide story
Newly-wed woman killed for dowry, in-laws fake suicide story
Man kills daughter-in-law, buries body in pit outside home
Man kills daughter-in-law, buries body in pit outside home
MP woman raped after husband 'sells' her to friend
MP woman raped after husband 'sells' her to friend
Husband catches wife with another man, gets them married
Husband catches wife with another man, gets them married
Man beats daughter to death for scoring low marks in test
Man beats daughter to death for scoring low marks in test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cheesy Gnocchi: 45-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Delhi Is India's Robbery Capital

webstory image 3

Karisma Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz1:59

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz

Watch: SDRF rescues man stranded in Tawi River in J-K4:25

Watch: SDRF rescues man stranded in Tawi River in J-K

Malaika looks hot in black0:57

Malaika looks hot in black

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD