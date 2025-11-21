HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Family beats girl to death after finding her with boyfriend

Family beats girl to death after finding her with boyfriend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 21, 2025 15:43 IST

A teenage girl was beaten to death allegedly by her family in Jharkhand's Garhwa district after being caught with her boyfriend, police said on Friday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the body of the girl, about 15 years old, as it was being secretly cremated by the family on Thursday evening, they said.

"We had received information that the girl had been beaten to death after her family caught her with her boyfriend. A police team reached the cremation ground in the Garhwa town police station area when family members were preparing to cremate her body," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar said.

 

"Most family members fled the scene on seeing the police, but the victim's father and brother were arrested," he added.

Kumar said the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination at the Sadar Hospital.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that this is a case of honour killing. A case has been registered, and interrogation of the father and brother is underway," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
