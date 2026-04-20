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Why Haryana Couple Killed Daughter, Then Themselves

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 22:43 IST

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A distressed couple in Haryana allegedly killed their three-year-old daughter before taking their own lives, citing the child's health condition as the primary reason for the tragic suicide.

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A couple and their three-year-old daughter were found dead in a suspected suicide in Kurukshetra, Haryana.
  • The couple left a note indicating they were distressed by their daughter's health condition.
  • The father, Jatinder Kumar, worked in the railways.
  • Relatives revealed the incident occurred on the child's birthday and shortly after a family trip to Rajasthan.

A couple allegedly killed their three-year-old daughter before committing suicide in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Monday, police said.

The bodies were found hanging in first floor of their home, the police said, adding that a note was also recovered from the spot, in which the couple mentioned that they could not bear the pain of their child because of her health condition, and they were taking the extreme step.

 

Details Emerge in Kurukshetra Suicide Case

The deceased, Jatinder Kumar (30) and his wife Manju (28), had been in distress due to the health condition of their daughter Advika (3), Krishna Gate SHO Baljeet Singh said.

Jatinder Kumar worked in the railways, he said.

After receiving information about the incident, which took place in Kurukshetra's Prem Nagar Colony in the early hours of Monday, a police team rushed to the scene.

Upon entering the house, the police found the couple and their young daughter hanging from three different ceiling hooks on the first floor of the house. All three were immediately brought down and rushed for medical examination, but doctors declared them dead, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

The police sent the bodies for a postmortem and took up an investigation, the SHO said.

Relatives of the deceased told the police that the day of the incident coincided with the birthday of the deceased child. They also shared that the family had recently purchased a new SUV and had returned just two to three days ago from a trip to Rajasthan, where they had gone together.

Family's Final Message Before Suicide

The SHO said that before the incident, Jatinder sent a message to his brother-in-law, indicating his state of mind and telling him to take care of his mother, who lived on the ground floor of the house.

After receiving the message, the relatives informed the police and rushed to the house. A police team also reached the spot. When the door was opened, the couple and their daughter were found hanging.

The SHO said that the bodies of the three deceased were handed over to the family this evening after the postmortem.

Under Indian law, suicide is not a crime, but abetment to suicide is a criminal offence. Police will likely investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the authenticity and content of the suicide note, to determine if any other factors contributed to the tragic event.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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