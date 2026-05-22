Twisha Sharma death case: CBI probe recommended; kin moves HC for 2nd autopsy

The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, while her family pushes for a second post-mortem examination, seeking justice in this troubling case.

IMAGE: Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Madhya Pradesh government proposes CBI investigation into Twisha Sharma dowry death case.

Twisha Sharma's family seeks a second post-mortem, alleging flaws in the initial AIIMS Bhopal autopsy.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is expected to hear the plea for a second post-mortem.

Police offer a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, who is absconding.

Giribala Singh, Twisha's mother-in-law, faces investigation regarding her position as chairperson of the consumer court.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday proposed to transfer the case involving Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, to the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

In a notification, the state government said "it proposes to transfer this (Twisha case) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe".

The notification has been issued by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu, an official said.

Family Seeks Second Post-Mortem Examination

Meanwhile the family of Twisha filed a plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking a second post-mortem, citing flaws in the first one conducted by AIIMS Bhopal.

The family's appeal to the high court comes two days after a lower court turned down their plea.

Talking to PTI, Sharma's lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said the family has moved the HC for a second post-mortem, citing discrepancies in the first autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

The case is likely to be taken up for hearing later in the day, he added.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation Details

Two days ago, Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal rejected the family's plea, stating that the conscience of the court must be satisfied to order a re-postmortem.

Minor infractions of procedure will not impel the court to order a second autopsy, the magistrate had noted.

The lower court also observed that the body is currently kept in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary at -4°C, but requires -80°C for longer preservation, a facility unavailable anywhere in the city.

Twisha Sharma's Family Moves High Court to Cancel Mother-in-Law’s Bail

Twisha's family lawyer Ankur Pandey told PTI that a petition had been filed before the principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.

Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, prompting a dowry death and harassment case against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.

Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who has been absconding since the incident.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh. Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

Government Initiates Probe Against Accused

Meanwhile, The Madhya Pradesh police have issued the third and final notice for recording of statement to Giribala Singh, an official said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also initiated a probe to decide whether Singh, who has got anticipatory bail in the case, can continue as chairperson of the consumer court, an official circular said.